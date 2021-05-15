Man shot and killed in East Austin; police searching for suspect

The scene of a homicide Saturday night on Little Hill Circle in East Austin. (KXAN Photo: Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after he was shot late Saturday night in East Austin, police say.

At last check, Austin police officers were working to determine what happened and who the suspect is. Witnesses told them it was a drive-by incident.

The call for police to respond to 4511 Little Hill Circle, which is east of U.S. Highway 183 near FM 969, came in just before 11 p.m.

An officer with the Austin Police Department’s Public Information Office is responding to the scene and is expected to provide a briefing.

Officers are on scene of a suspicious death near the 4000 block of Little Hill Cir. PIO is en route and will update with media staging location as soon as possible. PIO6. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 16, 2021

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.