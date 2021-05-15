Man shot and killed in East Austin; police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after he was shot late Saturday night in East Austin, police say.
At last check, Austin police officers were working to determine what happened and who the suspect is. Witnesses told them it was a drive-by incident.
The call for police to respond to 4511 Little Hill Circle, which is east of U.S. Highway 183 near FM 969, came in just before 11 p.m.
An officer with the Austin Police Department’s Public Information Office is responding to the scene and is expected to provide a briefing.
