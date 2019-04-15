Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Morgan Cochran (Williamson County Jail Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect has been identified in a north Austin shooting from December that stemmed from a dispute over gas, according to an arrest warrant filed April 12.

On December 29, officers went to St. David's North Austin Medical Center where they found a man who said he had been shot by a friend named Morgan Cochran, 22.

The victim said he was at a home on the 4300 block of Duval Road and had texted friends because he needed gas money. According to an affidavit, he told police Cochran responded and said he'd be there in a few minutes.

While Cochran was showering inside, the victim said he "attempted to siphon gas out of Cochran's vehicle," according to the affidavit. They both went outside, and the victim told police Cochran "pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. He said Cochran said, 'you were gonna try to take gas out of my car,' then said 'you're getting good at pulling that.'"

The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound in his thigh.

An arrest warrant was filed April 12, saying Cochran faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Cochran is listed as being in custody in the Williamson County jail on separate charges of a parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into jail on those charges in February.