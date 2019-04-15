Man shot after trying to siphon gas out of suspect's car, document says
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect has been identified in a north Austin shooting from December that stemmed from a dispute over gas, according to an arrest warrant filed April 12.
On December 29, officers went to St. David's North Austin Medical Center where they found a man who said he had been shot by a friend named Morgan Cochran, 22.
The victim said he was at a home on the 4300 block of Duval Road and had texted friends because he needed gas money. According to an affidavit, he told police Cochran responded and said he'd be there in a few minutes.
While Cochran was showering inside, the victim said he "attempted to siphon gas out of Cochran's vehicle," according to the affidavit. They both went outside, and the victim told police Cochran "pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. He said Cochran said, 'you were gonna try to take gas out of my car,' then said 'you're getting good at pulling that.'"
The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound in his thigh.
An arrest warrant was filed April 12, saying Cochran faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Cochran is listed as being in custody in the Williamson County jail on separate charges of a parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into jail on those charges in February.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sendero Health Plans "not out of the woods" yet, says Central Health
AUSTIN (KXAN) --Monday, leaders from Central Health (Travis County's Healthcare District) and Sendero (the community-based nonprofit health insurance company run by Central Health) updated the public on the most recent Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment and on actions taken to make Sendero more financially stable during the past year.
Dozens of community members attended the meeting, many of whom had questions about Sendero's fate and what health care offerings would be available to some of the sickest and most vulnerable people in the Austin area.
Central Health is funded by Travis County taxpayers. It provides the capital for Sendero, which is designed to help improve access to healthcare, especially for uninsured or low-income residents. Sendero was created in 2011. Since that time, Central Health has invested $108 million in Sendero.Read the Full Article
-
State oversight of sexual education curriculum up for debate at Capitol
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just how much say should parents have in their children's schools' sexual education curriculum is up for a public hearing Tuesday at the State Capitol.
State Senator Bryan Hughes says Senate Bill 784 is all about increasing transparency.
"In many districts, parents are being shown varying summaries, but not the actual material," he said. "Because these materials are so sensitive and so related to any given family's values, it's important that parents see what's being taught to children."Read the Full Article
-
Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christy Reddish opened the gate her backyard fence and walked down a mowed path of grass to the creek behind her fence.
She has fond memories here. Her sons' tree fort overlooks the stones filling the dry creek bed, and she recounts the family Christmas cards they've taken in this exact spot.
Yet lately, the creek has become divisive.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats