AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to central Austin early Saturday morning after reports came in of a scooter rider injured in an incident, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS was sent to the 2800 block of Rio Grande Street at 3:17 a.m. The call that came in stated the victim was unconscious.

At the scene medics made contact with a man in his 20s who had sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.