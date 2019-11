AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road late Saturday night.

EMS said the incident happened at 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Manchaca Road and West Ben White Blvd in south Austin.

The man was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway, medics said.

He was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.