A 20-year-old is dead after officers heard gunshots in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive in northeast Austin Thursday night. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison after the 2021 death of a 20-year-old woman, according to a Travis County District Attorney release.

Frank Lee Nobles was accused of shooting and killing Iyanna Dukes at a northeast Austin apartment complex in September 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses at the complex told police Dukes lived with Nobles, and described him as her “on and off” boyfriend.

The Travis County jury found Nobles guilty of murder Thursday.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in the release. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”