AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted Friday of murdering a 17-year-old during a drug deal in October 2019, according to court records.

Reginald Williams, who was 19 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Elijah Malone (Austin Police Department Photo)

He was arrested alongside Elijah Malone, who was 21 at the time, in connection with the shooting death of Emmet Infante-Ramos. Malone pled guilty in January and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, court records showed.

The shooting took place near Lyons Road and Fiesta Street in east Austin. Police said previously officers found Infante-Ramos lying face down next to his car. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Affidavits said the teen was in the area trying to sell THC-vaping cartridges to two men. Investigators found THC cartridges like the ones Infante-Ramos was selling in the homes of Williams and Malone. A witness told police she remembered one of them saying “we robbed them.”