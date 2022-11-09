PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend.

Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.

When it happened a neighbor called and told the 9-1-1 dispatcher “two children ran to their home to alert them that their mother had been shot,” according to a release from the Austin Police Department.

Police said at the time that Mann ran from the house by the time officers arrived. However, he returned and surrendered himself to police, according to a release.

Mann was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in jail.