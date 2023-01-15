AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County online records show that Isaac Morga pled guilty to both manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a 2020 death outside a strip club. He was sentenced on Dec. 7.

Morga was charged back in May 2021 after authorities said he fought with Lawrence DeMarcus Jones outside Bare Caberet, located at 9706 Reservoir Ct. on Sept. 3, 2020. Jones was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries the next day, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN at the time.

Morga was sentenced to two years of probation and 80 hours of the community service for both charges, per Travis County online records.