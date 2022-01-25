Man sentenced to 18 years after east Austin drug deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty to murder charges, stemming from a 2019 deadly shooting in east Austin.

Elijah Malone was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Jan. 18, according to online court records.

Malone and another man robbed a 17-year-old during a drug deal in October 2019, an Austin arrest affidavit said. When officers responded to the scene, they found Emmet Infante-Ramos lying facedown next to his car near Lyons Road and Fiesta Street, the affidavit says.

Infante-Ramos later died in the hospital. Police believed the two men were involved in the shooting, the affidavit said.

KXAN has reached out to Malone’s attorney and will update this story with any additional information.