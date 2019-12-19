Man sentenced to 10 years after running away from probation office, hitting deputy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 10 years after he tried to run away from a Travis County Adult Probation Office in June after finding out about a warrant for his arrest. In the process, he hit a deputy with his car.

Preston Marcel Molina, 25, went to the office at 10409 Burnet Road June 5 to meet with his probation officer. He found out about an outstanding warrant for his arrest and tried to leave. According to an affidavit, he told the person who informed him about the warrant “you aren’t going to get me today.”

Two deputies chased him, and he hit Senior Deputy Richard Millers with his car as he left the parking lot. Millers hurt his leg and lower body, according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s office. He has since recovered and returned to work.

Molina was taken into custody after the second deputy chased his car and held him at gunpoint as it stopped for traffic. The District attorney said Molina’s grandfather was in the car and removed the keys.

“Our police officers, along with all of our first responders, risk their safety every day to help and protect everyone in our community,” Travis County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Foye wrote in a release. “The outcome in these cases demonstrates that Travis County citizens value that service. Those who harm police officers while they are protecting our community will be prosecuted.”