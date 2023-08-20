AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison in connection with a fatal 2012 stabbing in southeast Austin.

Travis County court documents said Hector Ramirez-Lopez pleaded guilty to murder, which was connected to the death of Randal Wells on April 28, 2012, in the 2400 block of Wickersham Lane.

According to past KXAN coverage, while a warrant was issued and Ramirez-Lopez was charged with murder, it was believed he had already fled the country.

Records showed Ramirez-Lopez has a jail credit of 625 toward his sentence.