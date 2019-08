AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to the call of a stabbing in east Austin Sunday near the George Washington Carver Museum that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, medics were sent to the 1100 block of Angelina Street at 11:44 a.m. ATCEMS declared one man at the scene a trauma alert. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the nature of the stabbing were released.