Man seen on camera torching grackle statue at Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Fire Department released video of a suspect setting fire to the statue of a grackle that stood outside Austin City Hall.

The suspect, believed to be a white man between the ages of 55 and 70 years old, is seen in the video wearing a grey/white long-sleeved top and dark pants. He has a full head of white hair.

While crews were able to extinguish the fire, the grackle statue was completely destroyed — damages are estimated to be $5,000.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call AFD’s Arson Investigations at (512) 974-0240.

