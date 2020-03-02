Man seen on camera torching grackle statue at Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Fire Department released video of a suspect setting fire to the statue of a grackle that stood outside Austin City Hall.

The suspect, believed to be a white man between the ages of 55 and 70 years old, is seen in the video wearing a grey/white long-sleeved top and dark pants. He has a full head of white hair.

While crews were able to extinguish the fire, the grackle statue was completely destroyed — damages are estimated to be $5,000.

I’m heartbroken. Ganador is in ashes. I don’t know any of the details as it is an ongoing investigation. 😢 pic.twitter.com/h9vjoHgOln — Christy Stallop (@ChristyStallop) March 2, 2020

If you have any information, you’re asked to call AFD’s Arson Investigations at (512) 974-0240.