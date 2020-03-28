Man says he was honoring ‘brother’s pride’; charged with murder in stabbing death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fight at a central Austin apartment lead to the stabbing death of one man and a murder charge for another man early Thursday morning, according to an APD arrest affidavit.

20-year-old Marvin Bulum Pop has been charged with first degree murder after he told police he stabbed the victim during a fight “to honor his brother’s pride,” the affidavit says.

Police responded to an apartment at 7200 Duval Street around 2:20 a.m. Thursday after a caller told police he found his brother on the ground and believed he was dead, police say.

Julio Enrique Saqui Tzalam, 17, was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. after attempted life-saving measures by Austin-Travis County EMS. Officers saw a bloody knife near the victim, the affidavit says.

The victim’s brother told police that he and his uncle went to the apartment after Tzalam wasn’t in his bedroom. When they arrived at the scene of the fight, Pop told them that several people assaulted Tzalam. The brother told police Pop was shirtless and had blood on the left side of his body. Tzalam was on the ground “covered in blood,” the affidavit says.

When brought in for questioning by APD, Pop told police that Tzalam was his roommate along with two other people at the apartment. Pop told police his younger brother and the victim got in a fight because Tzalam wouldn’t sell drugs to the brother. Pop told police that the victim won the fight, so he intervened to defend his younger brother, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Pop and Tzalam each agreed they were going to fight until “one of them was dead.” Pop told police both men grabbed knives, but Tzalam changed his mind and threw his knife to the ground.

Pop told police he “had no remorse” for stabbing the victim in the chest, the affidavit says. Pop is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail pending murder charges.