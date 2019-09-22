Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing near I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics were dispatched to the scene of a stabbing early Sunday morning near Interstate Highway 35.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the stabbing took place near the 15000 block of North I-35 northbound around 4:21 a.m.

The victim was identified as an adult man who was declared a trauma alert. He sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.