Both lanes of traffic headed westbound on FM 969 are open and being directed by police. One lane of traffic is able to go through the intersection with the assistance of Police. (KXAN photo Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were rushed to the hospital after a crash between a car and a semi in east Austin on Decker Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Decker Lane and Farm to Market Road 969 at 10:06 a.m. One westbound and all eastbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

A man in his 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Another man in his 40s was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.