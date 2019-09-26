Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday evening after a shooting in east Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency medics say the victim, a man in his 20, was shot in the chest at the 1700 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. That’s just east of Comal Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. There are no details yet about the suspect.

Police say this incident is not connected to the shooting on Rutland Drive Thursday morning where a man was shot in the head.