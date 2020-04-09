Bicyclist rushed to the hospital after being hit by train in central Austin, EMS says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to central Austin Thursday in response to a male bicyclist who was hit by a train, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS was sent to the intersection of East 51st Street and Airport Boulevard near Ridgetop Elementary School. The call came in around 1:47 p.m.

The man has been declared trauma alert. He has been rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

ATC EMS is asking residents to avoid the area and expect delays in the area.