Bicyclist rushed to the hospital after being hit by train in central Austin, EMS says

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to central Austin Thursday in response to a male bicyclist who was hit by a train, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS was sent to the intersection of East 51st Street and Airport Boulevard near Ridgetop Elementary School. The call came in around 1:47 p.m.

The man has been declared trauma alert. He has been rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

ATC EMS is asking residents to avoid the area and expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss