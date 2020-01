AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics are responding to the scene of a gunshot wound call in south Austin.

A-TCEMS said in a tweet that the incident happened in the 7800 block of Wynne Lane near West Dittmar Road at 7:21 p.m.

Initial reports of the shooting indicate one man was shot and has been rushed to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information.