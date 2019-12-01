Man rushed to hospital after stabbing on Cesar Chavez in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a stabbing in east Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call of the incident came in around 4:44 a.m. Police and emergency medics were sent to the 5000 block of East Cesar Chavez Street near Spencer Lane.

One victim, a man in his 20s, was found with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a trauma center to be treated.

Authorities have not released any information on a potential suspect.

