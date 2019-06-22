Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to hospital Saturday evening after being stabbed in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of East Riverside Drive. The area is just south of the Montopolis Neighborhood Park.

Medics took the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Austin police dispatched six officers to the scene to look for the suspect who was last seen running westbound on Riverside.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with tattoos, no shirt and black jeans.

Police said a possible suspect who matched that description was detained on a Cap Metro Bus around 1st Street and Barton Springs at 6:52 p.m. Police believe this is the suspect connected to this shooting.

It is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.