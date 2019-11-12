Man rushed to hospital after being hit and pinned under a car in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS was sent to the corner of Fifth Street and Lavaca Street for reports of a man in his 30s who was hit by a car. Emergency medics say the man was briefly pinned underneath the vehicle.

The man was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

Austin police say Lavaca Street is closed from Fourth Street to Sixth Street while crews work to clear the scene. The intersection of Fifth Street and Guadalupe street is also closed.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.