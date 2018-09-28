Man run over by CapMetro bus after laying down in street identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a man lying on St John's Ave. Sept. 20, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a man lying on St John's Ave. Sept. 20, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed last Thursday after being run over when he lay down in the middle of the road has been identified, according to police.

Andrew Sanchez, 29, was lying down in the road on East St. Johns Avenue, near the intersection of North Interstate 35 and US 290, for an unknown reason.

At approximately 11:31 p.m., a Capital Metro bus was traveling west down East St. Johns. The driver of the bus did not see Sanchez and ran him over. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD is investigating this case. They advise anyone with information regarding this case to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594.