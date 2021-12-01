Man revived after ‘medical issue,’ fire at Austin-owned bridge shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters and medics responded to a city-owned bridge shelter and rescued a man while his room was on fire Wednesday.

FINAL 1/2 #ATCEMSMedics have declared a Trauma Alert on an adult patient from a Fire Incident at 7400 N Ih 35 Svrd Sb (08:36). @AustinFireInfo firefighters extricated the patient from a small fire in their room & handed them off to #ATCEMSMedics… more to follow — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 1, 2021

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 9:32 a.m. saying firefighters pulled the man from a room where a small fire was burning at the southbound service road for 7400 N. Interstate 35. That’s the location of the city’s Northbridge temporary shelter, a former hotel it bought in 2020 to turn into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The Austin Fire Department said the man, a resident of the shelter, had a “medical issue” inside the room and the building’s sprinklers put the fire out. AFD said firefighters revived the man and then ATCEMS medics took over care. ATCEMS said the man’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, although it said the injuries are “potentially serious.”

AFD said the call came in around 8:20 a.m. and some people who lived around the unit were evacuated. AFD said it didn’t know exactly how many other units or people were affected by the fire.