AUSTIN (KXAN) — A beautiful and sunny day was shattered in Austin on Tuesday morning.

One teenager’s walk along the trail on Lady Bird Lake ended with a trip to the hospital.

Someone attacked him with a machete near Auditorium Shores, and law enforcement sources told KXAN the attack was random and unprovoked.

Austin Police said the suspect is in custody.

‘There was a lot of blood’

Justin Graber was pulling up to the area after the attack happened. Graber saw the person’s injuries.

“There was a lot of blood,” Graber said. “Lacerations to the forearm, behind the ear, lower body to an extent.”

Graber said people in the area sprung into action and helped the person before Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.

“Applied bandages, clothing to kind of stop the bleeding, which I think was really imperative in the moment,” Graber said.

Graber said after attacking the first victim, the suspect approached another person.

Man calls 911 while chased by machete

Nathan Kurten said that was him.

“I yelled, ‘I’m calling 911.’ You know, ‘Give it up,'” Kurten said. “Then at that point, he stopped but he started chasing me.”

Kurten said eventually the attacker stopped following him and went back on the trail path.

“It was unreal.” Nathan Kurten

Kurten said he was still on the phone with police and was trying to direct them to where he might be.

Once police arrived, Kurten said they arrested the suspect and asked Kurten to identify him.

He said he’s grateful it ended with the person arrested and not more people hurt.

Nathan Kurten said he is still shaken up by Tuesday morning’s machete attack. (Photo: KXAN)

“I want to make sure they caught him because I didn’t want him out on the streets,” Kurten said.

Kurten said people he spoke with in the area said the suspect threw the machete into the river.

He said police mentioned they’d send a dive team to look for the weapon.

‘I’m always vigilant’

This news shook up trail-goers like Benny Ruiz.

“We go for walks every day,” Ruiz said. “It’s a first for me to see something like this right here.”

Ruiz was walking with his dog Tuesday morning and came across the scene. He said this seems to be one of those attacks where it could’ve happened to anyone.

“I just have my head on a swivel every day.” Benny Ruiz

Ruiz said this is a reminder for him to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for himself and others while on the trail.