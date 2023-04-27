AUSTIN (KXAN) — Loved ones of Christopher Hays-Clark, who police pulled from Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam on April 15, said he was a great father who left behind a 12-year-old boy.

“A bright light in my life and my son’s life and in my family’s life and I just want… I just want to know what happened and I just want the world to know he didn’t deserve this,” Reegan Aparicio, the mother of Clark’s child, said.

Police responded to this area of the lake after multiple people called 911 about an apparent body in the water.

“As of right now, nothing criminal has been seen,” APD public information officer Michael Bullock said that Saturday during a press conference.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to determine the cause of death.

Aparicio and other loved ones of Hays-Clark want to see investigatory results more quickly.

“Chris – I miss you I love you, I love you, you’ll always be my brother,” his friend Carl Bellinger said.

Longhorn Dam is not next to the area where the city increased safety measures following two recent drownings near Lady Bird Lake and Rainey Street. Police said there is no evidence of foul play in these deaths.

Increased patrols began two weeks ago. APD Assistant Chief Jeff Greenwalt told KXAN officers performed standard downtown duties like breaking up fights and, in one instance, helped a group find their friend they hadn’t been able to find for a couple of hours.

Anyone with information about Hays-Clark’s case is asked to contact APD’s homicide unit at 512-477-3588.