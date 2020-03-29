Man pronounced dead after early morning crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 45-year-old man has died after a crash between two vehicles in southeast Austin early on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of FM 973 at about 5:10 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Medics initially reported that a patient was pinned inside one of the vehicles and extrication was under way. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said.

Another patient involved in the crash was taken to St David’s South Austin with injuries described as potentially serious but not life-threatening.

FM 973 has been closed at the Pearce Lane intersection while detectives investigate. Drivers in the area are urged to take an alternate route.