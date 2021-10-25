Man pleads guilty to wife’s 2019 murder in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pled guilty last month in Travis County District Court to murdering his wife in December 2019.

Jaunya Touchstone was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court paperwork. He’ll receive credit for 643 days served in jail.

At the time, the Austin Police Department said officers found Diamond Bridgeman “with obvious blunt trauma” at a residence off Rio Pass. That’s near Manor Road and Pecan Brook Drive in east Austin.

Bridgeman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

KXAN previously reported an arrest affidavit stated Bridgeman and Touchstone had an argument at the home, and Touchstone punched his wife repeatedly.

Touchstone was 21 years old at the time of the murder.