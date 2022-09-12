TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Earlier this month, a man pleaded guilty to murdering his ex’s new boyfriend in January 2020.

Andre Ross was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records.

Police said at the time Ross shot Marc Shaw, 38, after a meeting at a gas station on FM 969. Shaw was in a relationship with the mother of Ross’ children, court documents said.

Shaw, the mother and one of Ross’ children were present at the meeting. An arrest affidavit said the child witnessed the shooting.