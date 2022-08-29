AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.

Officials with the 460th Criminal District Court in Travis County said last Thursday, Roosevelt Haynes III pleaded guilty to murdering Jannerra Williams, 28, at a north Austin hotel three years ago. Haynes was 17 years old at the time of his arrest.

Roosevelt Haynes III (Austin Police Photo)

Austin Police at the time described the murder as a robbery-turned-shooting. Guests at the hotel’s swimming pool reported hearing a loud bang before seeing three suspects running from a third-floor hotel room, police said.

Williams was found dead on the floor of one of the rooms, according to Austin Police. The other two people who were arrested in connection with the case are Jerome Yancy and Timothy Bowie.

Haynes is expected to appear at a sentencing hearing on Oct. 27.