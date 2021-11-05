Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in November 2020 death

FILE: A Crime Scene van at the location of a south Austin homicide on Spyglass Drive Nov. 8, 2020. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man plead guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in a Travis County district court in the November 2020 death of his 25-year-old friend.

Jason Hardison was sentenced to 10 years probation, has to pay a $5,000 fine and must commit to 200 hours of community service.

Jason Ray Hardison, 38 (APD Photo)

Police say Hardison was arrested after he and the victim, Alex Arce, got into a fight over a gun, and it went off. The incident took place Nov. 8, 2020 at an apartment complex in south Austin.

Attorney Joe Turner, who represents Hardison, said in a statement, “This was a horrible accident and my client lost his best friend. He is devastated by this, as is Alex’s family. No winners here. Jason will live with this the rest of his life and is truly very remorseful.”

Hardison’s sentence comes with even more stipulations, according to court documents: