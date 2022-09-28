AUSTIN (KXAN) — In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.

According to the paperwork, Adrian Whitley, who was 43 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 15 years in jail. He has jail credit for 792 days.

Adrian Whitley (APD)

The murder happened at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Gunter Street. Darnell E. McClain, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Austin Police Department at the time.

APD said Whitley fatally shot McClain inside the Chevrolet Tahoe they were both riding in back then. When questioned, police stated Whitley said he didn’t know what happened and that he was riding in the passenger seat.