Man pleads guilty to July 2020 murder in southeast Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Matthew Gonzalez, 18 (Austin Police Department Photo)

Matthew Gonzalez, 18 (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man plead guilty on June 22 to shooting and killing another man in southeast Austin about one year ago.

Court documents show Matthew Gonzalez, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering James Walker, 38, at an apartment complex off Wickersham Lane.

At the time, police said Walker was found at the complex with obvious trauma to his body on July 13, 2020. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police believed the shooting was related to a dispute over Walker’s car, which had been stolen three days before the homicide.

Gonzalez’s attorney Leonard Martinez said in a statement to KXAN, “the only comment I have is that I believe the low sentence was appropriate given all the facts and circumstances of the offense.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss