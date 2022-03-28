AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man pled guilty earlier this month to stabbing and killing a 26 year old in east Austin in January 2020.

Demond Campbell pled guilty to murder on March 17 in district court, but he was also convicted of a lesser charge: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

He was sentenced to two years in prison. He also has to pay $400 in fines.

KXAN reached out to Campbell’s attorney for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

The deadly stabbing took place in the 1100 block of Estes Avenue near Springdale Road. The victim, Chase Collins, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died, according to police at the time.

Police said Campbell told them in an interview he was asked to pick up a toy from Collins at his house. The two got into a short argument. Campbell told police Collins had grabbed him by the neck and quickly let go.

Campbell said he began walking away but pulled out his switchblade. Campbell then told police he turned around, and Collins walked into the knife.