Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter, sentenced to 6 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a Travis County district court in mid August, according to court documents.

Elmer Cortez-Reyes, 21

(Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Police say in February 2020, Elmer Cortez-Reyes ran a red light at a high-rate of speed, ultimately hitting the car of James A. Mares, 25, and killing him.

The crash happened in north Austin at the intersection of Rutland Drive and Mearns Meadow Boulevard.

Attorney for Cortez-Reyes, Steve Toland, released a statement Friday to KXAN:

“This case was truly tragic. After a thorough investigation was conducted by both the state and the defense, we believe that the sentence in this case was just and appropriate,” the statement reads. “Mr. Cortez is remorseful and hopes that the family’s allocution yesterday provided some measure of healing during this difficult time.”