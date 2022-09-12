AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man will spend 10 days in jail after he drove under the influence and crashed a car in May, resulting in the death of his passenger.

Leo Carreto-Lopez pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated earlier this month. He originally faced a charge of intoxication manslaughter, but it was reduced by the state, court records show. He is serving 10 days in the Travis County Jail for his sentence, documents stated.

Police arrested Carreto-Lopez in June in connection with the crash that occurred in the 10900 block of South Interstate 35. Austin-Travis County EMS said at the time a vehicle, traveling at a high speed, hit a tree and caught fire.

The passenger who died was identified as 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales. The crash didn’t involve any other cars.