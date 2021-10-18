Man pleads guilty related to deadly June 2020 robbery in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man plead guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony, in August and was sentenced to 30 months in jail, according to court paperwork.

Juan Castaneda-Torres was arrested last year after being one of three suspects involved in a June 2020 robbery on Pecan Springs Road. One of the robbery suspects, Aaron Duarte-Perez, 51, died after being stabbed by one of the residents in the home they were trying to rob.

The third suspect, Raul Luevano, 38, was charged with murder in connection with the robbery, after police said the incident led to Duarte-Perez’s death.

Court paperwork states Castaneda-Torres has jail credit for 414 days. His sentence started Aug. 16.