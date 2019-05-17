Man pleads guilty in 2018 rollover where passengers were ejected and he left them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bastrop man will spend six years in prison after leaving a crash where his passenger was ejected from the car and later died.

Devon Daniels, 22, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Wednesday.

Danielle Johnson was a passenger in his car in April 2018 when his car skidded across State Highway 71 near Garfield and flipped several times. Johnson and another passenger were flung from the vehicle and Daniels left and didn’t help them, officials said. Johnson, a mother of two, died a few days later.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Daniels in Del Valle, and he allegedly told them he was high on narcotics and was worried there were warrants out for his arrest. Deputies also found knives, syringes and a glass pipe in the car, and he was carrying a stolen handgun and marijuana, according to court documents.