AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after a vehicle struck him on Interstate 35 in north Austin on March 14, the Austin Police Department said. Police previously said the man was attempting to run across the highway.

Police responded to the crash in the 13000 block of northbound I-35, which is near Parmer Lane, around 11:47 p.m., the release said.

Javier Eduardo Canchola, 37, was taken to Round Rock Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. on March 15. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, APD said.

APD said this crash is considered Austin’s 18th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 19 deaths. Last year, at this date, there were 20 fatal crashes and 22 deaths.

If you have information on this crash, you should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit tips through the Crime Stoppers app or APD mobile app.