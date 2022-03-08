Man killed in southeast Austin shooting identified; search for suspect ongoing

Austin Police is investigating a homicide on East Riverside Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road the afternoon of March 7, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police identified the man shot and killed near a creek in southeast Austin on Monday and also released a description of the suspect.

Police said the victim of Austin’s 16th homicide in 2022 is Jesse Hernandez, 24. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive.

Austin Police said officers responded to the area after a call about the shooting and found Hernandez on the ground with “trauma to his body.” He was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Tuesday and found the official manner of death to be homicide.

Witnesses told officers a man was seen running away from the area after the shooting occurred, then leaving in a dark SUV. APD released this description of the suspect’s clothes:

  • Orange baseball cap
  • Large tan jacket with a hoodie
  • Black pants

Anyone with information about the suspect or video of the shooting should call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

