Man killed in southeast Austin crash into trees identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police on Monday identified a man who died after his car lost control and crashed into trees in southeast Austin more than a week ago.

Jaymes Anthony Torres, 24, died Feb. 4 at 9:23 a.m. at the hospital. Police say on Feb. 1, he was driving his car west in the 5700 block of East Stassney Lane, west of Nuckols Crossing Road. At 7:39 p.m. he lost control for “unknown reasons,” the car left the road and crashed into nearby trees.

“It is unknown if driver impairment or speeding were factors in the crash,” police said. “It does not appear that weather or road conditions were factors.”

This is the 12th deadly crash in Austin this year. A total of 12 people have died. By this time last year, five people had died.