Man killed in south Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a south Austin home Monday night.

Police were called to the home on Brighton Road near Menchaca Road just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 911 caller had dropped the man off at the house and the caller then heard gun shots inside the house after the man entered the home.

According to APD, the caller forced his way into the house and called 911 after finding the man in the kitchen.

Police say the man died before paramedics arrived.

Detectives have detained what they call multiple people of interest.

Police did not have any word on possible suspects. We also do not know what led up to the shooting.