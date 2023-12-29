Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man who died after an officer shot him in northeast Austin on Dec. 26. APD said in a news release Friday his name was Konrad Farad Khorshahian, 63.

The officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane.

APD said officers responded to a parking lot after a call about “a man with a rifle” who was reportedly shooting. It was later determined Khorshahian was the one who called 911.

Two officers arrived at the scene, APD said, and as they drove through the parking lot, one of the officers stated a man was pointing a rifle at them as they drove past. Residents were also walking around the lot at the time.

According to police, the officers came out of their vehicles and took cover behind other parked cars. APD said they communicated that Khorshahian continued to point what appeared to be a rifle at them, but one officer said he was unsure if it was a pellet gun.

APD said Khorshahian yelled at the officers to shoot him. Officers gave verbal commands and told Khorshahian to drop his weapon.

Then one officer announced over police radio that shots had been fired, according to police, and Khorshahian was down. “One officer discharged his Department-approved firearm at Mr. Khorshahian, striking him,” APD said in the release.

That officer has four-and-a-half years of service with APD and is being placed on administrative duty, the department said. The officer’s name has not been released.

EMS was called to the scene, and officers gave medical aid to Khorshahian, but he died from his injuries, APD said.

No other people were hurt during this incident, according to police. Further investigation found Khorshahian was holding a BB gun rifle, APD said.

Video from the shooting will be released within 10 business days, per APD policy. Two investigations will be carried out: a criminal one and an administrative one.

Anyone with details is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.