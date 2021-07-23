Man killed in northwest Austin shooting identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man who died after being found shot in the street in northwest Austin on July 12.

Police said he was Joshua Cooper, 35. Aaron Garza, 18, is charged with murder in connection with his death. He was arrested by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Williamson County Jail last week.

Aaron David Garza, 18 (Williamson County Jail Photo)

The shooting took place at 10242 Missel Thrush Drive around 10:38 p.m. Austin 911 got calls about shots being fired and people screaming afterward. Officers arrived at the scene and found Cooper laying in the street. Police said he was unresponsive and looked like he had been shot.

Officers and neighbors tried to save his life until Austin-Travis County EMS got there. ATCEMS took over once on scene but couldn’t revive Cooper, police said. He was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.

Officers also found two women with head injuries from an apparent assault, police said. The women were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were related to Cooper, police said.

An autopsy was done on July 13 and determined the official cause of death to be gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, police said. An arrest warrant for Garza was issued that day. Garza is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the women’s injuries.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.