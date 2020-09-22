Man killed in northwest Austin motorcycle crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Police said Ruben Krumholz, 63, died after a wreck in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard northbound the afternoon of Sept. 12.

Police said initial findings show that the 2011 Kawasaki Motorcycle he was driving left the roadway for an unknown reason. The bike crossed into the shoulder and hit a concrete barrier before striking a pole. Krumholz was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m.

Right now, officers said they do not consider speed or weather as factors in the crash.

This is still an open investigation, police said. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.