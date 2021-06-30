Man killed in northeast Austin stabbing identified by police

According to Austin Police Department, the stabbing happened at 7247 Cameron Road (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed in a stabbing early Sunday morning in northeast Austin.

Police said the victim was Bobby Deshawn Hill, 22.

The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 7247 Cameron Road. That’s just north of U.S. Highway 290.

Police said 911 got calls of a reported stabbing at the complex that morning. Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS found Hill unresponsive with multiple stab wounds at the scene. They tried to save his life, but Hill was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

An autopsy is being done to determine the official cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the stabbing to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.