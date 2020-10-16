Man killed in north Austin hit and run identified; police looking for the driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver in a north Austin crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

The crash happened in the 9200 block of Burnet Road around 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to APD.

Initial findings show 52-year-old George Grant was walking northbound in the inside lane on the road, police said. A black 2005 Ford F-150, also traveling northbound, hit him.

Grant was pronounced dead on scene. The driver fled, according to APD.

Police said the front panel of the truck is likely to have damage around the driver’s side.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.