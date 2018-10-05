Man killed in I-35 18-wheeler crash identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly crash on southbound I-35 on Oct. 3, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down part of southbound Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning has been identified by Austin police.

Michael Duron Green, 40, was killed Wednesday when he drove his 2001 Toyota Avalon into the back side of a Freightliner truck and the trailer stopped in traffic at the 2500 block of north I-35.

Austin police say the wreck happened around 12:30 a.m near Manor Road

Green was driving onto the interstate at a high speed but was unaware that traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier wreck, police say. He came up quickly on the 18-wheeler and tried to change lanes to avoid it but there was already a car there. He swerved back to his original lane and that is when he hit the 18-wheeler.

Austin-Travis County EMS declared Green dead on the scene.

This is Austin's 54th fatal traffic crash of 2018. At this time in 2017, there were 49 fatal traffic crashes.

APD is investigating the incident and recommend anyone with information to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5576.