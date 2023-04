AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police say a man died Wednesday night in a hit and run crash in North Austin.

Police say the crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. in the 9000 block of the southbound Frontage Road of I-35, between Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

According to APD, one man, a pedestrian, is dead.

Police say the driver left the scene of the crash.