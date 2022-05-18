AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a crash in north Austin between a van and a truck led to the death of a nearby man Wednesday morning.

Police said the van heading north on Lamar Boulevard and the truck was going west on Rundberg Lane crashed around 3:10 a.m. According to police, the crash pushed the van into a person standing at a nearby bus stop.

A police dispatcher told KXAN Lamar is shut down at one block north and south of Rundberg, but Rundberg Lane is open. Lamar should be reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, but it’s not clear if they will face charges at this time.

The one-and-a-half mile stretch between Rundberg and Braker lanes was named one of Austin’s most dangerous roads for walkers. Work to make the road safer began in 2011 after receiving funding. Improvements included adding sidewalks and beacons to make it easier for people to cross the street.